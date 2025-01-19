Match Preview – Brad Barritt backing the new boys as Saracens welcome Castres

Today. Kick-off 3.15pm, StoneX

Brad Barritt won the Champions Cup three times with Saracens and believes the club are on course to be a powerhouse in the competition again.

Victory over Castres at the StoneX Stadium this afternoon would set up Sarries for a home draw in the last 16.

“It is a transition year for Sarries,” said Barritt, who was the club’s captain each year they won the Champions Cup and he was part of a Premiership-winning team five times.

“The likes of Owen Farrell and the Vunipolas left big shoes to fill, players who were outstanding for England as well as Saracens.

“Now there are new players putting their stamp on things with Fergus Burke and Tom Willis particularly impressive in recent weeks. There is more consistency and you can see the confidence growing.

“Castres were super impressive against the Bulls last weekend and there is all to play for. Saracens have a fantastic home record, particularly against the French clubs.”

Barritt spent 12 years at Saracens before retiring in 2020, winning 26 England caps.

He believes that England turning to the club for their captain for a third successive team is testimony to the way the club nurtures and looks after players.

Maro Itoje last week succeeded Jamie George who took over from Owen Farrell after the 2023 World Cup, all products of the academy at Saracens.

Sarries’ Influence on England

“Saracens have always been out of the box thinkers, placing a premium on developing well rounded people, not just great rugby players,” said Barritt.

“You are exposed to a number of other influences, such as business, the military and other sports, and you adapt.

“David Jones (the head of psychology and personal development at Saracens) does a lot of unseen work in cultivating a leadership programme that gives players an opportunity to shine.

“I spent a lot of time with David and he was hugely influential in helping bridge the gap between being a full time professional and life after rugby.

“I did an MSc in business while playing at the University of Hertfordshire and he was a fantastic support to me. Maro, Jamie and Owen have been part of leadership groups at Saracens for 10 years and I think it was a case of when, not if, Maro was given the England captaincy.”

George was not expecting to be relieved of the captaincy last week, given the news when he and Itoje were training with Saracens.

“Knowing Jamie well, he will throw his full weight behind Maro,” said Barritt. “He has always puts the team ahead of his own ambitions and he and Maro are super close.”

Castres

Castres have a poor record in the Champions Cup, tending to prioritise the Top 14. They lost 38-8 at Northampton in the opening round before beating Munster and the Bulls at home.

“The Champions Cup has a different pool format from when I played and what it means is that come the final round there are few teams not with a chance of qualifying for the last 16,” said Barritt.

“Castres will be highly motivated after a really convincing win and the French teams have been going well. Their scrum-halves tend to get the ball away very quickly, following the trend set by Antoine Dupont, making them particularly dangerous on the counter-attack.

“Saracens know the conditions well at the StoneX where the wind makes a difference and can determine how you play in each half and it would be a huge upset if Castres won, although these things do happen.”

