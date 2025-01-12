Teddy Thomas reflects on career success, fatherhood

Brendan McGilligan

Lifting the most prestigious European competitions within rugby is only achieved by a small percentage despite the countless number of children who dream of this when they first step out on the pitch.

However, one such man to achieve this ‘childhood dream’ was Teddy Thomas.

International debut hat-trick

When the winger made his international debut, many people had high expectations for him.

It took less than a minute for Thomas to score his maiden try for the ‘Les Bleus’.

He rose highest to claim a cross-field kick in the in-goal area before landing and planting the ball down to open the scoring that day.

Thomas will have been in dreamland as he completed his hat-trick before the hour mark at Marseille’s Stade Vélodrome.

Upon this display, many rugby circles may have expected a career glittered with silverware at both club and international levels.

While his trophy cabinet is not bursting at the seams, the 31-year-old can proudly say he has won the European Champions Cup, Top 14, and the Six Nations, each on one occasion.

Thomas said: “It’s hard to only have one memory of my career, but what is obvious is that my start at this level that has been the best moment because it was the realisation of a lot of years of work and a satisfaction and a pleasure to see my family proud to see me perform and accomplish my childhood’s dream.”

“I couldn’t quote you a precise memory that has marked me in my career because I’ve been lucky to have a lot of good memories.

“I hope that I still have a good number of them, but what is certain is that I have a kid, and to dream to be able to play at this level and realise it is something great.”

Thomas was given a new challenge in August 2024 when he welcomed his son into the world.

Impact of becoming a father

Fatherhood has given the 2023 Champions Cup winner a new perspective on his profession and the sport he has loved since a child.

He said: “Sometimes things that only about a sport that we play and that even if it’s also our job, we have to go back home and take care of your son. It’s to be able to play, to also forget all that surrounds us and our life.

“Well, with the games and the travels, it’s sometimes good also to have a bit of oxygen when you go back home and be able to put rugby aside and only take care of your kid and the simple things.”

La Rochelle’s expectations

Thomas’ current club, La Rochelle, have become a European giant after their back-to-back success in the Champions Cup (2022, 2023), despite only being promoted to the Top 14 in 2014.

The club are fighting on two fronts as it looks to reclaim its European crown back from French rivals Toulouse while they are still searching for their maiden Top 14 title.

Les Jaune et Noir have not enjoyed the best start to the domestic competition following defeats to relegation-fighting sides Vannes and Perpignan, but there is still time for success in both competitions.

Thomas said: “I think we have the human resources and physical capacity to go as far as possible in these two competitions. Obviously, during this beginning of the season, not everything has been perfect. The most important thing is yet to be done; anyway, I hope I can, as I said, go as far as possible with this team.

“My ambition for this season is to play as much as possible with Stade Rochelais.”

Ronan O’Gara

While the 2016 Top 14 winner will look to play his part in this, he will be turning to his Director of Rugby, Ronan O’Gara, to mastermind this success.

The former Ireland international has brought two Champions Cups back to the club situated in the Bay of Biscay but has struggled to bring domestic success back to the Stade Marcel-Deflandre; however, he has lifted the Top 14 as a coach while employed by Racing 92.

Thomas was part of that successful squad in 2016, and he is confident the former British and Irish Lion can bring further success to La Rochelle.

He said: “Ronan has a high level of demand. I think he has had the same level of demand as a player, so he has it equally as a coach.

“He tries to instil that in us, so obviously sometimes it is hard, but it is in that way that we learn, and also that sometimes takes us to exceptional things on the pitch.

“The training with Ronan is of a lot of quality.

“There are things that we target to be able to progress and put them into practice on the weekend. Sometimes things that are more specific, or sometimes things that are more basic about rugby.

“So we trust him and this method of working, and we continue in this direction.”

Recent spell on sidelines

Thomas will have to satisfy himself with these training sessions for a number of weeks following his four-game ban, as he was cited for his yellow card for a challenge on Clermont’s Theo Giral in their meeting before Christmas.

The French international will look to use this to support his squad as they chase their ambitions of a double this season.

He said: “It’s a bit difficult for me to view that from the outside about my ban. It’s the game; as a rugby player, we want to play, but unfortunately I can only blame myself for this punishment.

“My job is to not worry during the week to be able to help the team to perform on the weekend, so I will give my maximum on the pitch during the rugby sessions to give them confidence for the matches.”

