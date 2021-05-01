Preview: Bok flyer Rhule has found his second wind in French Alps

La Rochelle’s Raymond Rhule tells DANIEL GALLAN how he’s finally found his happy place

DESPITE speaking seven languages, Raymond Rhule can’t find the words to best describe his renaissance season with La Rochelle.

The 28-year-old Ghanaian-born South African is able to hold conversations in Igbo, French, Afrikaans, Sotho, Zulu, Xhosa and English, but is near speechless when asked to encapsulate a campaign that has seen him nominated for the European Player of the Year.

“I don’t know, it’s been a good season,” is all Rhule can muster. “The team is going well. I’ve just been piggybacking on t...