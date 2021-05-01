Toulouse 21-9 Bordeaux: Toulouse on cruise control to Twickenham

TOULOUSE, without remotely engaging top gear, eventually had too much firepower for a gutsy Bordeaux Begles side shorn of eight squad members after a recent Covid outbreak at the club.

A trademark try by the irrepressible Antonie Dupont clinched the issue late in the second half but although unspectacular this was a significant win.

It propels Toulouse into their seventh European Cup final but their first since 2010 when they beat Biarritz. This is a new Toulouse era, only Maxime Medard, is still playing from that day.

Initially the conditions were fiendishly difficult but both sides were r...