Toulouse 21-9 Bordeaux: Toulouse on cruise control to Twickenham

TOULOUSE, without remotely engaging top gear, eventually had too much firepower for a gutsy Bordeaux Begles side shorn of eight squad members after a recent Covid outbreak at the club.
A trademark try by the irrepressible Antonie Dupont clinched the issue late in the second half but although unspectacular this was a significant win.
It propels Toulouse into their seventh European Cup final but their first since 2010 when they beat Biarritz. This is a new Toulouse era, only Maxime Medard, is still playing from that day.
Initially the conditions were fiendishly difficult but both sides were r...
