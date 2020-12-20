The mood’s positive and we’re ready now for Sale says Young

Good mix: Thomas Young
THOMAS Young is keen for Wasps to take their impressive European form into the Premiership campaign.
The captain was thrilled with the way a much-changed outfit dealt with Montpellier but also had one eye on the visit to Sale Sharks on Boxing Day.
Flanker Young said: “Momentum is huge in rugby and winning back-to-back games in Europe should give the boys just the lift we need to go to Sharks.
“We have a really good mix of youth and experience in the squad, and more youngsters coming through who are pushing the more established guys.
