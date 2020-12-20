The mood’s positive at Wasps and we’re ready now for Sale says Thomas Young

THOMAS Young is keen for Wasps to take their impressive European form into the Premiership campaign.

The captain was thrilled with the way a much-changed outfit dealt with Montpellier but also had one eye on the visit to Sale Sharks on Boxing Day.

Flanker Young said: “Momentum is huge in rugby and winning back-to-back games in Europe should give the boys just the lift we need to go to Sharks.

“We have a really good mix of youth and experience in the squad, and more youngsters coming through who are pushing the more established guys.

“So the mood and feeling around the Ricoh right now is very ...