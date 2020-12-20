Barbeary puts the sting back into Wasps

By GARY FITZGERALD
Surge: James Gaskell breaks away to score
Powerhouse: Alfie Barbeary celebrates after scoring Wasps’ first try
PICTURES: Getty Images
LEE Blackett has no intention of throwing Alfie Barbeary the No.12 jersey just yet.
He is more than happy to keep his all-action man firmly entrenched in the pack while he is creating so much havoc.
Barbeary, at No.8 this time, produced another ultra-committed performance to grab two tries in this victory by a Wasps side lacking some first-choice players.
The 20-year-old showed why Eddie Jones has t...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login