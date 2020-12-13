Table-topping Chiefs set sights on famous

■By GARY FITZGERALD
EXETER Chiefs are dreaming of repeating their magical double act of last season having already soared to an impeccable record so early in the domestic campaign and now gearing up for another mouth-watering European crusade.Captain Jack Yeandle is delighted by the flying start in the Premiership which has left the impressive Devon men sitting at the summit with maximum points. Three crushing bonus wins have seen the Sandy Park brigade amass an impressive 108 points while conceding just 19 in the process.So it is no wonder Rob Baxter’s side are a...
