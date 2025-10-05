Newcastle Red Bulls head coach Alan Dickens says he can call Gregor Townsend at any time

Gregor Townsend will be in regular contact with the new coaching set-up at Newcastle Red Bulls after the club abruptly sacked Steve Diamond last week.

The club’s new head coach, Alan Dickens, revealed yesterday that he had already talked to the Scotland boss who has become a high performance consultant for Newcastle’s owners Red Bull.

“I spoke to Gregor on Thursday and can call him any time,” said Dickens after yesterday’s defeat at Exeter.

“Consulting mentors is something I have done throughout my career and he will give us the benefit of his wealth of experience.

“We will be looking to im...