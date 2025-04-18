Premiership Round 14: Key talking points for this weekend 

By Charlie Elliott

The Premiership returns after a hiatus for the European trophies, with the run-in officially underway.

There are still seven teams that are strongly in contention for the top four and each game will see plenty of changes in the table.

Only five games are left in the regular season, and anything could happen.

Here are some of the key talking points for this weekend and what the games could mean for the table.

Newcastle Falcons v Northampton Saints: No Steve Diamond

Newcastle will have their first game without director of rugby Steve Diamond, after he was issued a six-match suspension for abusing an official in Falcons’ recent loss against Exeter Chiefs.

The gaffer’s presence will be a huge loss as he has so often been the driving force behind the north-east side’s resurgent season, which has seen them win twice in the Premiership so far, exceeding many expectations from the start of the season.

Given that Saints have put out a weakened side that includes Fin Smith and Alex Mitchell on the bench, Newcastle would probably have quietly fancied their chances should they have had their boss been available.

Evening games up in the far north have posed an issue for a few teams this season, and the Falcons still have a fighting chance of getting something if they are at their best.

Exeter Chiefs v Bath: Prem Rugby Cup final revenge

Second-bottom Exeter host top of the table Bath in what will be a repeat of the Prem Rugby Cup final, which was also played at Sandy Park.

The visitors have been dominant so far this season, sitting 10 points clear of second-placed Bristol Bears and looking certain to at least end the regular season top.

Chiefs find themselves 10 points clear of the bottom and eight points behind eighth-placed Saints, so also look likely to finish the season as they are.

As a result, not too much is riding on this game, and it appears that it may be quite straightforward for the visitors.

If the recent Prem Rugby Cup final is anything to go by, this will be the case. Bath won 48-14 at Sandy Park in a very comfortable final, which could be the first of a few trophies this season, with them also being in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup.

Harlequins v Sale Sharks: Upturn in away form needed for Sharks

Only two points separate Quins and Sale, with the visitors going into this game two points off the top four and the hosts four.

For this exact reason, it is an absolute must-win for both and whoever loses will effectively lose their top-four hopes with the number of teams in the running.

Their previous encounter was a drab affair in wet conditions on the first game of the season that Sale won 12-11 on home soil.

Interestingly for Alex Sanderson’s visitors, despite their favourable position, their away form has been shocking all year.

With only two wins on the road in the Prem this season, they really need to up their game if they are to properly be in the reckoning for the top four or even the title.

It is now or never for the Sharks, and their form away from home needs to improve for this weekend.

Saracens v Gloucester: Forwards v Backs

If both teams put out their strongest teams, this game will see some of the best forwards in the Prem for Sarries and some of the most potent backs from Gloucester.

Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Tom Willis could all start for the home side.

Meanwhile, Gloucester’s attack has dazzled the league so far and has been the envy of many teams.

Both are all-around good teams, as shown by Gloucester being in fourth and Saracens in sixth.

It is crucial in the run-in for the top four, with the hosts only two points off the Cherry and Whites in fourth.

Bristol Bears v Leicester Tigers: European hangover for Tigers?

Tigers have had a couple of weeks to reflect after their very disappointing loss against Glasgow Warriors in the Champions Cup round of 16.

Meanwhile, Bristol have had a bit more time to recoup following their equally disappointing league defeat away at Gloucester at the end of March.

It is a key game for both teams, with the Bears five points clear of third place and needing to hold onto a home semi-final spot, and Leicester sitting a precarious two points in the top four.

With a lot of ill feeling around the East Midlands club due to a lack of a head coach next season following Michael Cheika‘s departure at the end of the campaign, having some sort of momentum is key.