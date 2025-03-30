Bath give Quins a lesson in finishing

By BRENDAN GALLAGHER

Bath .................................... 47pts

Tries: Cokanasiga 3, Hill 8, Molony 19, Muir 21, 37; Ojomoh 52, van Wyk 64

Conversions: Russell 9, 20, 22, 38, 53, 66

Harlequins ....................... 28pts

Tries: Northmore 24, Lamositele 34, Smith 46, Riley 76 Conversions: Benson 25; Smith 35, 47, 76

RUNAWAY leaders Bath continued their romp to the play-offs with another exhilarating demolition job, helping themselves to seven tries against a Quins side that were fatally slow out of the blocks.

Harlequins welcomed back three England men from their post Si...