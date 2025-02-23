Cam Neild: We need to see return of promotion in Premiership

By Gary Fitzgerald

Cameron Neild is a “big fan” of the old automatic promotion and relegation, and wants it brought back to make the Premiership more “exciting and fascinating”.

Clear Championship leaders Ealing aim to bid again to get into the top flight, though it is felt they may be blocked again due to being unable to meet the strict stadium criteria.

Although Newcastle would be in danger of relegation if Ealing were able to win their case, flanker Neild insists: “Relegation and promotion were good for the league, and I am in favour of it. I feel it’s important to get that back into the...