Simmonds bulldozes Bath hopes of revival

By MIKE SINCLAIR
Bath ....................16pts
Tries: Reid 19
Conversions: Bailey 19
Penalties: Bailey 2, 47, 63
Exeter ................23pts
Tries: Iosefa-Scott 42, S Simmonds 76
Conversions: Slade 42, J Simmonds 76
Penalties: Slade 8, 28, J Simmonds 80
BATH, given breathing space by their internal report to improve this season’s dismal fortunes, responded with a display full of heart and determination – but it wasn’t enough to save them from their eighth straight Premiership defeat of the season.
Four minutes away from their first victory, their previously combative scru...
