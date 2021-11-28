Simmonds bulldozes Bath hopes of revival

By MIKE SINCLAIR

Bath ....................16pts

Tries: Reid 19

Conversions: Bailey 19

Penalties: Bailey 2, 47, 63

Exeter ................23pts

Tries: Iosefa-Scott 42, S Simmonds 76

Conversions: Slade 42, J Simmonds 76

Penalties: Slade 8, 28, J Simmonds 80

BATH, given breathing space by their internal report to improve this season’s dismal fortunes, responded with a display full of heart and determination – but it wasn’t enough to save them from their eighth straight Premiership defeat of the season.

Four minutes away from their first victory, their previously combative scru...