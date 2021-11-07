Andrews casts his spell as Wizards stay top

Premiership CupBy PAUL HOPKINS

Swansea.......... 20Aberavon.......... 30ABERAVON cemented their place at the top of the Premiership Cup west conference with a hard-fought bonus-point win over Swansea.The visitors took an early lead from an attacking scrum when Rhodri Coles got quick ball out for Stef Andrews to score.It was an ill-disciplined opening period by the home side who gave away eight penalties in a row.The Wizards took advantage by finding touch on the 22 and their pack drove upfield for Lloyd Evans to crash over for a try.A third Wizards touchdown followed soon after wh...