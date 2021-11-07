Harvey does the trick as Bridgend stroll it

Premiership CupBy STEFFAN THOMAS

Bridgend..................43 Llanelli..................... 16A HAT-TRICK of tries from Bridgend hooker Gareth Harvey fired the Ravens to a comprehensive bonus point win over Llanelli.After a cagey opening 10 minutes Bridgend claimed the game’s first try when wing Caine Woolerton touched down.Then, after a period of sustained pressure, tighthead prop Cai Lewis powered over from shortrange. Matthew Jones converted but Llanelli fought their way back into the game when outside-half Josh Phillips raced clear to score.Ioan Hughes added the extras ...