Richards suffers off day as Cardiff slip up

Premiership CupBy ALEX BYWATER

Cardiff......................25 Newport...................28NEWPORT’S fine Premiership Cup form continued as they stayed top of the eastern conference with a narrow victory over their big rivals Cardiff in the Welsh capital.Ty Morris’ Black and Ambers have been a surprise package since the Premiership resumed after the pandemic and they now have six wins from seven in the competition.Valiame Kotobalavu’s dramatic try won it for the visitors as the hosts lost James Richards to a late red card for a dangerous tackle.The two sides ...