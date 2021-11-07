Dion delight as the Gogs clean up

Premiership CupBy FREDDIE BENNETT

RGC.............................23 Merthyr.................... 17RGC 1404 came out on top against Merthyr in a thrilling clash in Colwyn Bay.There was an exciting start as a Merthyr rolling maul resulted in a try by hooker Daniel Wall and the conversion was kicked by Gareth Thompson.RGC 1404 were awarded a penalty on the 10-metre line which was kicked by Dion Jones, who went on to have a fine game for the hosts. A home try came moments later after Rhodri King got the ball over the line. RGC were unable to add the conversion.Soon after the res...