Slick Stuckey quick to impress for Ponty

Premiership CupBy JACK NAISBITT

Pontypridd.............. 31 Ebbw Vale................. 3PONTYPRIDD got back to winning ways after a convincing bonus-point victory over Ebbw Vale.The game began in sensational fashion when Ebbw’s attempted clearance from their 22 was charged down. The ball was passed to Dale Stuckey, who docked down in the corner after just 11 seconds.Pontypridd went into half-time 8-0 to the good after Ben Burnell slotted a penalty.After the break, Richard Powell provided a glimmer of home for Ebbw when he kicked what proved to be their only points of the da...