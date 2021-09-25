Gloucester 26-33 Leicester: Ford boot makes the difference for Tigers

FOUR tries apiece constituted excellent entertainment but 13 points from George Ford proved the difference.

In the week, Ford was left out of England’s first training squad of the season, he showed he was far from a spent force with a polished performance.

Leicester also illustrated that they are now more than a one-dimensional team with Freddie Steward, Harry Potter and Nemani Nadolo all providing thrilling moments to reward the industrious efforts of their pack in which skipper Ellis Genge was outstanding.

However the best individual performance of the night came from Gloucester flanker, ...