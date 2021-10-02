Dominant Drovers hit big six to sink Llanelli

Premiership CupBy HUW S. THOMAS

Llandovery ....39Llanelli ............12HIGH flying Llandovery recorded their third consecutive win in the West Conference of the Premiership Cup, outscoring Llanelli by six tries to two at Church Bank.James Garland gave the Drovers an early lead with a simple penalty and a blindside thrust saw the fly-half send full-back Will Thomas in at the corner.Garland landed a fine conversion and Llandovery had their tails up – wing Aaron Warren foiled inches from the line – but referee Simon Rees awarded a penalty try for a high tackle.Centre ...