Weir’s Warriors give Baxter a big scare

■ By GARY FITZGERALD
Worcester ........17pts
Tries: Morris 27, Weir 49
Conversions: Weir 28, 50
Penalties: Weir 37
Exeter ................21pts
Tries: Gray 8, Whitten 12, Devoto 43
Conversions: J Simmonds 8, 14, 44
He’s away: Ian Whitten breaks clear to score for Chiefs
PICTURES: Getty Images
Warrior cry: Oli Morris going in for Worcester
ROB Baxter breathed a huge sigh of relief in the chill of Sixways as Chiefs managed to “weather a Warriors storm” before regaining the winning Premiership thread.
The champions climbed ...
