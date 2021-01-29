Georgia’s growth ‘good for rugby’ says new Wasps signing Lasha Jaiani

GEORGIAN powerhouse Lasha Jaiani believes his nation’s presence in an expanded Six Nations would enhance the competition not detract from its popularity.

Jaiani, a former Whitgift School and Exeter University student whose performances during the Autumn Nations Cup (ANC) convinced Wasps to take a punt on his potential as a second row enforcer, claims the world game would benefit from giving tier two countries a leg up.

Jaiani, 22, told The Rugby Paper: “Even though we might not have achieved our goal of winning a match during the ANC, we showed that we could progress really quickly.

“If you ...