Gloucester 26-31 Northampton: Saints find marching boots amid the wind

■ By BRENDAN GALLAGHER

PLAYING their first match since Boxing Day and not looking too clever in the first half, Northampton suddenly found their game after the break for a morale-boosting bonus point win on the road.

Strangely – or perhaps not – it was playing into a strong second-half wind which had made a 90 degree change of direction during the break that sparked them into action. Ball in hand and continuity is invariably the way forward playing into the elements and that is Saints’ natural game under Chris Boyd, the game they rather lost during a difficult start to the season.

Orchestrat...