‘Homesick’ Kelly Brown set for return to Saracens

KELLY BROWN could make a return to Saracens less than six months after moving to Glasgow Warriors as an assistant coach.

Flanker Brown spent a decade playing for the former Premiership and European Champions, winning three Premiership titles and two European crowns.

The Rugby Paper has been told that Brown’s family haven’t settled north of the Border and would like to return to St Albans where they still have a house.

Brown, who retired in 2017 before going to work in the Saracens academy, has been working for Glasgow in the contact area and helping coach the forwards.

NEIL FISSLER

