Bath shut down training ground after positive tests

Bath have closed their training ground facilities after an undisclosed number of players and staff tested positive for Covid-19.

No member of the playing squad or staff will be allowed access to Farleigh House and will self-isolate at homes while the Premiership club works to identify any possible close contacts with those who are infected.

Bath’s next fixture falls on January 29 when they travel to face Harlequins at Ashton Gate. Those who have tested positive and judged to be a close contact must self-isolate for ten days, meaning they could return to training later next week in time for the Premiership clash.

A statement released by Bath read: “This morning, our training ground at Farleigh House has been closed after a number of players and staff returned positive results following the weekly PCR COVID-19 testing programme.

“All players and rugby staff have been instructed to isolate at their homes and a rigorous contact tracing process is now underway in order to stop the spread of the virus and protect the health and wellbeing of our staff, players and their families.

“The club has instructed additional testing to take place this Thursday for all players and rugby staff, and again on Monday next week. Our training ground is also today undergoing a full deep clean.”

Bath have endured a tricky start to the Premiership season, losing four of the first six matches in the league.

Should their match against Bristol Bears go ahead, they then follow that contest up against Harlequins on February 6 – the same day that the Six Nations kicks off.