Tomas Francis will leave Exeter for Ospreys to keep his Wales place

THE OSPREYS will this week announce they have signed Wales international tighthead Tomas Francis from double winners Exeter Chiefs.
Francis, 28, has been forced to choose between the Chiefs or his international career because, with 47 caps, he falls under the 60-cap threshold for playing outside Wales.
The former Doncaster Knights and London Scottish ace joined the Chiefs in 2014 and played in both of their Premiership final triumphs over Wasps in 2017 and 2020.
Francis, who qualifies for Wales through his Abercraf-born grandmother, turned professional after studying mechanical engineering a...
