Edinburgh raid Harlequins for two of their first-team stars

Edinburgh have completed a double swoop for Harlequins duo James Lang and Glen Young.

Both Scotland-qualified, Lang and Young will swap the Premiership for the PRO14 when their contracts at the Stoop expire at the end of the season.

Lang was handed his Scotland debut by Gregor Townsend on the team’s tour of the Americas in 2018, starting in the midfield alongside Chris Harris in a 48-10 win over Canada.

The 25-year-old has made 73 appearances for Harlequins to date since joining in 2016, but will move to Edinburgh after coming to an agreement with Richard Cockerill.

Lang said: “I was really excited when I got the opportunity to speak with Richard Cockerill [head coach] and had a good chat with him on how he views the club and how he sees me fitting in. After that chat I had pretty much made my mind up.

“I’m also looking forward to be joining the Guinness PRO14. Whenever I’ve played European games against the likes of Munster and Ulster, it’s always been a good test.

“Going to those places was always amazing, so the prospect of going there each season and challenging myself against some of the best players is exciting to me, and another reason I jumped at the opportunity.

“I’ve played across the backline at Quins and I want to focus on my centre-play, at 12. My aim is to do that and put my best foot forward for Edinburgh, which will hopefully, in turn, help me pursue more international honours as well.”

Jedburgh man Glen Young came through the ranks at Riverside Park before kick-starting his professional career with Newcastle Falcons in 2012 as an academy prospect, alongside representing Scotland U20.

He spent three seasons at Kingston Park as a senior player (2016-19) before moving to Harlequins last year, where he has been a regular starter in the Twickenham side’s second row alongside Matt Symons and Stephan Lewies.

Young said: “I’m buzzing to get started with Edinburgh.

“I’ve been in the English Premiership since I was 18 and enjoyed it but am now really looking forward to a new challenge in a new competition.

“Edinburgh is perfect for me. I spoke to ‘Cockers’ and was encouraged by where he sees me fitting in but also with the areas of my game he can help me improve on.

“I have a young baby with my other half and we’re looking forward to being closer to home so he can grow up close to family and friends.

“It’s exciting. I already know a few of the boys who played Scotland U20 and plenty more from roundabout where I’m from, so it’ll be good to catch up with everyone again.”