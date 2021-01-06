Midlands derby between Northampton and Leicester called off

Northampton’s Premiership clash against rivals Leicester has been cancelled after a number of the Saints squad tested positive for Covid-19.

The match at Franklin’s Gardens will now be subject to a review by a panel to adjucate points to both teams in line with Premiership Rugby regulations.

Cancellation of the match comes after Northampton were forced to close their training ground on Tuesday, and is the fifth instance of coronavirus scuppering a Premiership fixture this season.

“The health and safety of players, management, staff and match officials is our priority,” a Premiership Rugby spokesperson said.

“We wish those who have tested positive at Saints a speedy and safe recovery.”

Saint will now go two weeks without playing a game after last weekend’s scheduled clash with London Irish was called off due to an outbreak within the Exiles camp.

Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd underlined the club’s sense of frustration that another game had been cancelled.

Boyd said: “We are incredibly disappointed and frustrated that we are unable to proceed with such an important fixture for the club.

“It is a big blow to have back-to-back matches cancelled, as we had hoped to pick up some momentum again following an important win on Boxing Day.

“The club has been absolutely rigorous in how we have followed the protocols laid out for us and, despite returning a number of positive tests this week, we were confident that we have more than enough of our squad still healthy and available to play the game if required.

“However, we are following the advice we have been given, which was not to play the game and to close our training facility until next week.

“While this is a bitter pill to swallow, the health and safety of the players, staff and families of everyone at both Saints and Tigers is of course paramount.”

Northampton will not gather as a group until the next round of testing takes place on January 11.