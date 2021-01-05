Gloucester bolster lock ranks with Andrew Davidson

Gloucester are set to add Scottish lock Andrew Davidson to their squad next season.

The former Newcastle Falcon will head to Kingsholm this summer once his contract at Edinburgh expires, as revealed by TRP on December 20.

Davidson will become the second arrival at Gloucester from Scottish rugby, having already signed Adam Hastings from Glasgow Warriors to replace Danny Cipriani.

It means Davidson, 24, will spend only one season in Edinburgh after making the switch from Scotstoun last year.

Upon announcing the signing of the 6’7″ forward, Alex Brown, chief operating officer, eluded to Gloucester’s desire to add an imposing figure to their pack.

“Andrew is a towering lock and a very powerful presence on the pitch. His signing adds to the strength we have in our pack for next season.

“He’s also still only 24 and has plenty of rugby ahead of him as we build our squad for the longer term under the stewardship of George.”

A graduate of the academy at Glasgow Warriors, Davidson made the move to Newcastle in 2016 where he spent three years playing for Falcons before returning to Scotland.