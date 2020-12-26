‘No hurry’ as Cipriani decides to take a break

DANNY CIPRIANI is poised to take some time out of the game to decide his next move after leaving Gloucester just 19 months after being named Premiership Player of the Year.
The former England fly-half was out of contract at the end of the season and left Kingsholm less than 24 hours after the club announced that Scotland international Adam Hastings had put pen to paper.
Cipriani, who has won 16 England caps, has already been linked with a switch to Japan as well as an unlikely cross-code switch to play Super League for Warrington Wolves.
But Blindside understands that Cipriani, 33, was offered...
