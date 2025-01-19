Dragons suffer record defeat

By SIMON THOMAS
Lions.................. 60
Dragons............. 10
DRAGONS crashed out in ignominious fashion as they suffered their heaviest ever defeat in European competition.
They went into this winner-takes-all contest at Johannesburg’s Ellis Park knowing a win would earn them a place in the last 16.
But any such hopes were swiftly quashed. The Lions had the four-try bonus point in the bag inside 26 minutes and went on to touch down nine times as they cruised into the knock-out stages.
It leaves the Dragons with just two victories from 13 matches in all competitions t...
