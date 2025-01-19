Lyon……………….68 Cheetahs …….. 21

LYON secured a home knockout tie with a 10try victory including two apiece from Josiah Maraku and Léo Berdeu.

A first-half double from Maraku put Lyon in control. Daniel Maartens hit back for Cheetahs, but tries from Davit Niniashvili and Dylan Cretin put Lyon well clear before Maraku’s double secured the bonus point, dan Joseph, Riko Buliruand Martin Page-Relo got their fifth to make it 38-7at the break.

Monty Ioane and Berdeu’s brace of scores went unanswered before the Cheetahs hit back through Prince Nkabinde and Neels Volschenk.

But Lyon ran in two more tries ...