Ospreys snatch it in stunning finale

By SIMON THOMAS

Pau ....................28

Ospreys ........... 31

OSPREYS booked a home tie in the last 16 with a superb five-try bonus point victory in the French Pyrenees.

They trailed 28-19 with just six minutes to go, but new Wales squad fly-half Dan Edwards went over to set up a grandstand finish and then replacement scrum-half Luke Davies claimed the match-winning score.

Young No.8 Morgan Morse played a vital role with his rampaging running, while try-scoring Wales skipper Jac Morgan was an inspirational presence throughout.

Delighted Ospreys coach Mark Jones said: “...