Double for Walsh puts Ospreys in charge

■ By ROGER PANTING
Ospreys ...............35pts
Tries: Walsh 15, 64; Parry 26, Kasende 30, Hardy 68
Conversions: Edwards 15, 26, 30, 64, 68
Newcastle .......... 15pts
Tries: Brown 6, Pepper 78 Conversion: Wilkinson 6 Penalty: Wilkinson 18
JACK Walsh scored two tries to guarantee Ospreys a place in the knock-out stages but they weren’t at their best as second-string Falcons frustrated them for large parts of the match.
Having lost both their opening fixtures to Dragons and Pau, Newcastle had little to play for and made 14 changes from their last league game but th...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login