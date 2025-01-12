Double for Walsh puts Ospreys in charge

■ By ROGER PANTING

Ospreys ...............35pts

Tries: Walsh 15, 64; Parry 26, Kasende 30, Hardy 68

Conversions: Edwards 15, 26, 30, 64, 68

Newcastle .......... 15pts

Tries: Brown 6, Pepper 78 Conversion: Wilkinson 6 Penalty: Wilkinson 18

JACK Walsh scored two tries to guarantee Ospreys a place in the knock-out stages but they weren’t at their best as second-string Falcons frustrated them for large parts of the match.

Having lost both their opening fixtures to Dragons and Pau, Newcastle had little to play for and made 14 changes from their last league game but th...