Fit-again Harri in line for debut

Dragons v Pau Today. 3.15pm

PROMISING youngster Harri Ackerman will make his first Dragons start today against Pau after recovering from a serious leg injury.

The 20-year-old centre had surgery for a double fracture suffered while leading Wales U20s against France in March.

Dragons are third in Pool 2 after recovering from a narrow home loss to Montpellier with an impressive away win at Newcastle.

They are though bottom of the URC without a win since the opening day of the season, losing to both Cardiff and Scarlets in the festive Welsh derbies.

