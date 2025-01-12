Fit-again Harri in line for debut

■ By BEN JAYCOCK
Dragons v Pau Today. 3.15pm
PROMISING youngster Harri Ackerman will make his first Dragons start today against Pau after recovering from a serious leg injury.
The 20-year-old centre had surgery for a double fracture suffered while leading Wales U20s against France in March.
Dragons are third in Pool 2 after recovering from a narrow home loss to Montpellier with an impressive away win at Newcastle.
They are though bottom of the URC without a win since the opening day of the season, losing to both Cardiff and Scarlets in the festive Welsh derbies.
