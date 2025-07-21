BBC Sport expands Women’s rugby coverage in new Premiership deal

BBC Sport is expanding its women’s rugby coverage with a new deal to broadcast Premiership Women’s Rugby matches across the 2025/26 and 2026/27 seasons.

Fans can look forward to a live match every week of the season – plus one semi-final and the final – all streamed live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

With fierce competition, fierce tackles and inspiring homegrown stories on and off the pitch, Premiership Women’s Rugby promises unmissable drama from start to finish.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, says: “This deal is another big step in BBC Sport’s commitment to women’s sport. Premiership Women’s Rugby is fast, physical and full of elite talent, and we’re proud to bring that to audiences across the UK on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. With the Women’s Rugby World Cup exclusively on the BBC this summer, 2025 is a landmark year for women’s sport, and we’re right at the heart of it.”

Genevieve Shore, PWR’s Executive Chair, says: “Today marks another important step forward for Premiership Women’s Rugby. In partnership with the BBC we intend to give our incredible athletes the biggest platform possible, to show off the elite rugby talent that exists in this country.

“The Rugby World Cup later this year will be a breakthrough moment in our sport, but the story won’t end there. The world’s best players play their rugby every week in the PWR, and I am excited to say that now they’ll also be shown every week on the BBC.”

BBC Sport is the home of women’s rugby in 2025, with coverage building from the Women’s Six Nations and Premiership Women’s Rugby to the exclusive broadcast of the Women’s Rugby World Cup this summer.

The tournament kicks off on 22 August, with hosts England opening at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light. This 10th edition of the competition will be staged across eight cities nationwide, culminating in the final at the iconic Twickenham Stadium in London on 27 September.

BBC Sport’s summer of women’s sport has been bigger than ever, featuring the Women’s Rugby World Cup, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025, Wimbledon, The Hundred, international women’s cricket highlights, the World Athletics Championships, and much more.

