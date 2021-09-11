Worcester victory run is halted by Mclean

By ADAM ELLIS

Worcester ........22pts Glasgow............27ptsDouble: Rufus Mclean grabbed two triesWORCESTER lost the battle of the two Warrior tribes as Rufus Mclean’s brace of tries condemned them to defeat at Sixways.Mclean, called into Gregor Townsend’s Scotland squad for the final round of the Six Nations earlier this year, crossed the line in either half to give Danny Wilson’s side victory and make Worcester pay for producing only a late penalty kick after Melani Nanai’s try two minutes into the second half.Head coach Jonathan Thomas saw plenty o...