Richmond hold out to claim bragging rights

■By TOM SANSOM

Richmond ........17London Scots ..13IT WAS only a friendly contest in name at the Athletic Ground as Richmond’s replacement flanker Jared Cardew secured a late winner in a fiercely contested local derby.The sides were level after 15 minutes before Scottish’s No.8 Tom Baldwin was sin-binned for a high tackle.The opening try immediately followed from a familiar face for the Exiles.Veteran Richmond No.8 Mark Bright, 42, drove over from the back of a rolling maul, to open the scoring against his former club, with Lewis Dennett converting.Scottish re...