Irish give Chiefs true workout in final match

By ROGER PANTING

Exeter ................19pts Munster ............31ptsAS pre-season friendlies go, this was one of the more meaningful ones as both sides played with great intensity in their final fixture before the league season starts.Munster will be one of the better sides to visit Sandy Park this year and they showed their tenacity and strength in depth to score five tries to Exeter’s three.Despite the excellent entertainment, the teams’ coaching staff will earmark evident failings. Munster gave away needless penalties and some of their kicking was inaccurate wh...