Ton-up Exeter are still top of the class

South West Premier

EXETER UNIVERSITY have now scored over 100 points in two matches as they thrashed Old Centralians 66-10 at the Saintbridge Sports Centre.Another dominant display saw the visitors score nine tries to secure the bonus-point win, with speedster Jevy Brown scoring a couple of consolation tries for the home side, who drop to ninth in the table. Dan Fry scored two tries to help Old Redcliffians up to second after a 38-12 bonus-point win against Drybrook, who failed to build upon their openingday draw and now sit third bottom.Other scorers for the hosts saw Andy Butler...