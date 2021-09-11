Tigers missing their big four as Scarlets rally for victory

By ROB WILDMAN

Leicester ..........24pts Scarlets ............29ptsLEICESTER Tigers boss Steve Borthwick conceded after this defeat that there were “good elements, but we are very realistic at where we are at”.Bluntly, Leicester without their southern hemisphere gang of four are looking short on firepower to outmuscle Exeter in next Saturday’s opening Premiership clash at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.The big concern is that they must do without South Africans Jasper Wiese and Marco van Staden plus Argentinians Julian Montoya and Matias Moroni, for a good month ...