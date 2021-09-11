The long wait ends at last for happy Anscombe

By ALEX BYWATER

Northampton....31pts Ospreys ............26ptsGARETH Anscombe ended more than two years of injury misery and told of his relief after finally making his Ospreys debut in their pre-season defeat by Northampton Saints.The Wales fly-half – hero of their 2019 Six Nations Grand Slam – hadn’t played since August of that year. He suffered a serious knee problem in a World Cup warm-up with England.But he is now back fit and came through a scheduled 35 minutes at Franklin’s Gardens.Anscombe, 30, said: “It’s hard to describe. It ...