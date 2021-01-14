Dai Young ticks all the boxes | Peter Jackson

At the risk of putting every snout in every trough out of joint, it has to be said that Cardiff Blues don’t half make a pig’s ear of hiring and firing coaches.
As if to prove their touch remains none the worse for the passing years, the capital region marked the new one with a scenario all too familiar to followers of a once great club. John Mulvihill’s abrupt exit as head coach on Monday demanded an urgent official reaction, however terse.
There wasn’t one, which raised the possibility that the board under chairman Alun Jones had checked en bloc into the nearest Trappist monastery. The s...
