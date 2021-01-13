Covid points loss is wrong | Nick Cain

PREMIERSHIP Rugby now has no fewer than three administrative arms, although signs of transparent policy-making from the multiple strands of the top English club league are not much in evidence. This has been highlighted by its premature decision to cancel fixtures called off due to Covid infections, rather than postpone them.
Given the uncertain landscape over other competitions and tours during the pandemic, postponement would have made far better sense than cancellation.
The arrival of the vaccines might also be a potential game changer. So why are the Premiership making such significant d...
