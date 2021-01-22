Fight to save Championship: Nick Cain talks to Coventry director Nick Johnston

NICK Johnston believes that change must come quickly if the English Championship is to survive. It is why the Coventry managing director has taken the stand as an urgent, spirited advocate for the second tier English professional league in this exclusive interview.

Johnston knows the Championship clubs are on the precipice of being unsustainable, and that their position is more perilous than that of much wealthier Premiership clubs, who are also facing dire financial problems. It comes with the attendant concern that Premiership clubs are using the financial hardship caused by the pandemi...