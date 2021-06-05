Max Malins must force Eddie to make a change at 15 | Jeremy Guscott

THE England full-back role is up for grabs this summer with Anthony Watson and Elliot Daly away with the Lions in South Africa.

There are four players in the selection picture at No.15 for the mainly young England team that Eddie Jones has said he intends to pick for the summer matches against the USA and Canada.

At the top of the list is Max Malins, who has been in the senior England team this season, making most of his appearances off the bench. Malins came up through the Saracens ranks, but has really hit his stride after going to Bristol on loan this season. They are playing his type ...