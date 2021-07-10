Small props always give Springboks big trouble | Jeff Probyn

As the Lions continue their crusade through South Africa on Warren Gatland’s quest to find a team to beat the current world champions, the next generation of hopefuls for almost every nation had their first run out last week.

England’s second string put away an average USA side that hadn’t played for 21 months with comparative ease, while France, resting most of their established players, narrowly lost to Australia.

Meanwhile Wales lost legend Leigh Halfpenny in his 100th game as his knee collapsed while trying to launch a counter-attack in a big win against Canada,while Ireland beat Japa...