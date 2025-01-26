Jeremy Guscott – If England finish third in the Six Nations, that would be a result

By Jeremy Guscott

Where do England sit heading into this Six Nations?

Scotland

Going into the 2025 tournament they are behind a Scotland side which has real ambition to improve, and, although the Scots look as if they could achieve that goal, will probably finish third.

Finn Russell, co-captain with Rory Darge after the injury to Sione Tuipulotu, is executing most parts of his game expertly at fly-half.

We’ve seen the sexy side to Russell’s game, with his kick-pass, and double-pump passes, but he has other strengths too.

The Scottish 10 likes to get stuck in and mix it in defence, so it’s ...