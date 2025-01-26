Jeremy Guscott – If England finish third in the Six Nations, that would be a result

By Jeremy Guscott
Where do England sit heading into this Six Nations?
Scotland
Going into the 2025 tournament they are behind a Scotland side which has real ambition to improve, and, although the Scots look as if they could achieve that goal, will probably finish third.
Finn Russell, co-captain with Rory Darge after the injury to Sione Tuipulotu, is executing most parts of his game expertly at fly-half.
We’ve seen the sexy side to Russell’s game, with his kick-pass, and double-pump passes, but he has other strengths too.
The Scottish 10 likes to get stuck in and mix it in defence, so it’s ...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login