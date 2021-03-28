Racing snap up bargain of the season in Fickou | James Harrington

Stade Francais will cover the cost of part of Gael Fickou’s wages at Racing 92 to get his salary off their books after deciding the player was a luxury they did not need.

The club’s owner, Capri-Sun King Hans-Peter Wild, paid Toulouse €700,000 to release Fickou from the final season of his contract in 2018 and bring him to the capital on a five-year deal.

Now, he has crossed into the suburbs on a four-year contract – and Racing get a full-fat French international at a semi-skimmed price.

Fickou has been earning a reported €800,000 a year in Paris – but played just 13 times.

In those purel...