Most Thrilling Late-Late Shows in Six Nations History

England’s stunning late victory against France in the second round of the 2025 Six Nations will go down in history as perhaps one of their finest-ever results.

Les Bleus were much fancied heading into the tournament, with the bookies making them joint favorites for glory alongside reigning champions Ireland.

And it looked as though they would live up to the billing when Louis Bielle-Biarrey raced home in the 75th minute to give his side the lead at Twickenham.

However, Steve Borthwick’s Englishmen are made of sterner stuff than in years gone by, and they came roaring back at the death.

The hosts eventually made their pressure tell as winger Elliot Daly scored a 79th-minute try to pull England within one point.

Replacement fly-half Fin Smith then held his nerve to send over the resulting conversation, handing his side a stunning 26-25 victory in one of the all-time great Six Nations contests.

England’s thrilling late-late show against France was by no means a standalone event. Here are some other late great winners in years gone by.

Ireland 21-23 Wales – 2012

The Aviva Stadium played host to an absolute thriller in 2012 as Ireland faced Wales in a match that swung into chaos and drama in the closing minutes. It was a clash that carried extra heat, coming just months after their bruising Rugby World Cup quarterfinal encounter, which was resoundingly won by the Red Dragons.

With the game hanging in the balance at 21-20 in the final stages, Leigh Halfpenny had an opportunity to land what would have been a decisive penalty for Wales. He missed—a shock for a player of his caliber. For a brief moment, it seemed that the Boys in Green were destined for victory. But as fatigue set in on both sides, discipline faltered, and a lifeline arrived for the Welsh in the form of another penalty, this time from even further out.

Halfpenny stepped up again, carrying the weight of his earlier miss on his shoulders. This time, he made no mistake, drilling home from near the halfway line. The whistle blew soon afterward, leaving Ireland stunned and Wales walking away as rightful victors.

Wales 16-21 England – 2017

When England and Wales face off, drama is guaranteed. The 2017 edition of their Six Nations clash in Cardiff was no exception. Wales entered the match in formidable form and were determined to derail their rivals’ quest for a second consecutive Grand Slam under Eddie Jones.

The game had everything a rugby fan could wish for—bone-crunching tackles, tactical duels, and a heart-stopping finish. Wales looked poised for victory as the clock ticked down, leading 16-14 heading into the 75th minute. But England had an ace up their sleeve in the form of Elliot Daly.

From just inside his half, Daly charged down the wing to chase down a brilliant cross-field kick. With pinpoint timing, he collected the ball to dart over the try line in breathtaking style. The sheer audacity of the play stunned the Welsh faithful and secured an unforgettable 21-16 win for England.

France 13-15 Ireland – 2018

Paris is a magnificent city, but for Irish rugby fans in 2018, it became a place of utter delirium. Facing Les Bleus away from home in the championship opener is a daunting task for anyone and Ireland’s hopes of getting off to a winning start hung by a thread as the clock entered the dreaded red zone.

Ireland had led for most of the game but found themselves down 13-12 after a late French penalty. With the Stade de France roaring its approval, most teams might have panicked. Not Ireland. Building the attack patiently, phase after grueling phase, they edged closer to the French 22. Then, with nerves of steel, Johnny Sexton struck one of the most iconic drop goals in rugby history from nearly 45 meters out.

The ball soared high and true, sending Irish fans into raptures. That single kick defined their 2018 campaign, laying the foundation for only their third-ever Grand Slam.

England 38-38 Scotland – 2019

Few matches in rugby history have had as bizarre and explosive a second half as the 2019 Calcutta Cup clash between England and Scotland at Twickenham. The first 40 minutes went entirely England’s way; they stormed out to a 31-0 lead, and many assumed the game was done and dusted. But Scotland had other plans.

What followed was a comeback for the ages. The Scots rallied, scoring six converted tries to go 38-31 ahead. They were inches away from the greatest upset in Six Nations history. But as the game hit its final minute, the game flipped the other way once more, and England—against the odds—regained their composure. Fly-half George Ford slipped through Scotland’s defensive line to score, before converting himself to steal a 38-all draw from their rivals north of the border.